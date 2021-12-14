A number of area teams made the short trek over to Bogata for the Rivercrest Tournament this past weekend, and when all was said and done, it was the Honey Grove Lady Warriors who were the last team standing on the girls’ side, winning the tournament with an unblemished record.
The team capped the tournament off with a convincing 55-31 win over the tournament host Rivercrest Lady Rebels.
The Lady Warriors got off to a fast start, outsourcing Rivercrest 24-3 in the opening frame.
“We pressured the ball and got into their passing lanes,” Honey Grove coach Dustin Smith said. “And I think we had a decent gameplan on offense and did a good job finding our shooters in rhythm.”
Prisella Reyna and Aniyah Smith led the team offensively, with Reyna scoring 26 points and Smith pouring in 20 of her own.
“With Prisella, she was able to get to her spots and did a really great job knocking her shots down,” Smith said. “With Aniyah, she scored a lot of effort points and also hit her shots when open. She’s usually the team’s facilitator, looking to move the ball more than score it herself, but she showed that she can definitely score too when called upon.”
Also getting into the scorebook for Honey Grove was Caycee Woodard and Tylar Lane with six and three points, respectively.
Anna Duvall led Rivercrest with 12 and Selena Kelley scored 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.