Powerlifting teams throughout the area traveled to the regional competition last week, and for Prairiland’s Hugo Sanchez and Hayden Thomas, as well as Detroit’s Cloedus Scales, it ensured them a spot at the state meet.
Thomas was crowned region champion in his weight class, lifting 564 lbs. on his squat, 375 on his bench press and 590 on his deadlift for a total weight lifted of 1,530. Sanchez finished second in his weight class, and lifted 390 lbs. on his squat, 325 on his bench press and 330 on his deadlift, for a total of 945 lbs.
“Both kids are very hard workers and live in the weight room,” Prairiland weightlifting coach Keith Spangler said of the pair. “I’m very proud that, along with our girl qualifier (Prairiland sophomore Skylar Johnson), the Patriots will have three state qualifiers.”
Also earning his way to the state powerlifting meet is Scales, who finished second in his weight class. He lifted a total of 1,065 lbs., with 420 lbs. being lifted on the squat, 260 lbs. on the bench press and 405 lbs. on the deadlift.
“We did great as a whole group; several guys got PRs,” Detroit head coach Jason Jacobs said. “Cloedus really worked his tail off that day and had the mindset that he wanted to go to state and put forth the work and effort. The guys have all worked hard, day in and day out.”
Joining Thomas and Sanchez at the regional meet was Prairiland’s Carsen Cox, who lifted 1,370 lbs. to finish sixth in his weight class.
And also from Detroit were Bradley Parsons, who lifted 1,385 lbs. to finish third; Claude Scales, who lifted 1,175 lbs. to finish fourth; Ke’Aurian Jackson, whose 1,100 lbs. total was good for sixth place in his weight class; and Blaine Farmer, who finished seventh in his weight class with a total of 1,040 lbs. lifted.
A pair of Honey Grove Warriors participated in the regional meet in Dreightan Patt and Tate Banker, with Patt finishing fourth in his weight class with a total lift of 790 lbs.
And from Clarksville, Jonathan Olguin took part in the competition but did not place.
