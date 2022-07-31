The Texas Sports Writers Association recently released its All-State selections for the 2022 season, and a pair of Red River Valley athletes were among those recognized for their terrific seasons: Chisum Lady Mustang Peyton Holland and Cooper Dogette Presley Limbaugh.
Peyton Holland was named to the 3A All-State honorable mention team. During her 2022 junior season, she emerged as one of the most dangerous players in the area, and was named All-RRV Co-MVP at the end of the season. She hit .580 with a .663 on-base percentage, all while hitting an area-best 10 home runs. She also led her team as their top pitcher, boasting a 3.5 ERA and racking up 103 strikeouts in the circle.
