Editor's Note: This story has been edited from its print version to accurately reflect athletes' positions.
In sports, the difference between a good team and a great team often comes down to experience, as veterans are able to handle the ups and downs of a season better than some greener players. And this year, you’ll be hard pressed to find a team more experienced than the Paris Ladycat volleyball team.
The Ladycats will feature five seniors, all of whom figure to play an extremely prominent role in the team’s success. And with the senior class comprising such a big percentage of the team, the Ladycats know this is their time.
“With so many of us being seniors this year, we’re really wanting to really put everything we have forth, and we really want everyone who’s not a senior to put everything they have into this season because it’s our last one,” said libero Bella Hill, one of the team’s many seniors.
“For me, I feel like this is definitely our best opportunity,” head coach Ashley Green added. “They’re a great group of girls, they’ve been around for a while and know what it takes, and I just feel like this is our time.
“I started with (the seniors) at junior high, and they were great then of course, but they obviously had a lot to work on at that age, and to see them mature on the court and off the court has been very special. I’m definitely going to miss them all next year.”
With the majority of the team having played together for so long, Green said there is a selflessness amongst them that is truly special.
“Our team motto this year is ‘play as one,’” the head coach said. “These girls are all about the team and playing for one another and thinking, ‘What can I do to help my teammate out?’ … They’ve got great chemistry, and they’re able to rebound if something does go wrong and figure out a solution.”
Intangibles like leadership and experience are far from the only strengths this Paris team has, though. The Ladycats are as athletic as they come, and boast a potent offensive attack that should be difficult for even the toughest district opponents to overcome.
Leading the charge offensively are seniors Macey McAmis and Lilly Lewis. McAmis, an outside hitter, possesses elite explosiveness that allows her to rack up powerful kills and the precision to place the ball wherever she pleases.
Last season, McAmis tallied 209 kills and 54 assists — both among the very best totals in the Red River Valley — and was named the All-RRV Offensive Player of the Year.
Lewis, a setter, uses her athleticism and timing to get quite a few blocks, and her ability to put the ball away with kills is also nothing to scoff at.
A proverbial “stat sheet stuffer,” Lewis’ versatile playstyle allowed her to compile 88 kills, 34 aces, 105 digs and 20 blocks in 2020.
“Without Lilly, there’d be no Macey,” Green said. “Lilly is a silent leader who comes alive in-game. Both of them are great leaders — Macey is a bit more aggressive — but they’re both key to our offense and complement each other very well.”
Joining that duo is middle Presli Chapman, another of the team’s slew of seniors, who was an imposing offensive force in her own right, as she finished the 2020 season with 131 kills. Reece Reavis, yet another outside hitter for the Ladycats, is sure to play a much larger role for the Ladycats.
Asia Johnson, a newcomer to volleyball, is expected to join Lewis at the net and bolster a corps of blockers that was depleted when the team lost two players this offseason — one to graduation and one who decided not to play this year.
“She’s tall and athletic, and I think that she could be a great asset to our defense,” Green said.
If last year’s team had a weak spot, Green said, it was in their passing and defense. Those have been areas of focus for everyone, and this year the team expects to see improvement in leaps and bounds.
“We knew it was something we needed to work on, and we’ve all bought in,” Hill said.
Anchoring the Ladycats’ defense will be Hill, the veteran libero.
“Bella does a great job and is super dependable, she digs well and she helps her teammates on the back row,” Green said. “What impresses me most about her is how well she communicates out on the court.”
The Ladycats found a great deal of success in 2020, making the playoffs as the third seed in their district, but in Green’s mind that group still fell short of their full potential. Hunger from last year’s missed opportunities add fuel to the team’s motivational fire this year, and the team is ready to contend for a district championship and make a deep playoff run.
The district is a tough one, with Gilmer, Pleasant Grove, Paris and North Lamar all jockeying for position, with a great deal of parity putting them all very close to one another in talent. Gilmer and Pleasant Grove, the district’s top two teams a year ago, are both expected to again be the teams to beat.
Even the district’s lesser teams are tough outs, and so the Ladycats know they’ll need to bring their A-game each and every night if they want to reach their full potential.
“I think to (contend for a district title) we’ve got to be more consistent than we were last year,” Green explained. “When we hit district, it’s go-time and we all need to be on the same page. And I feel like if we’re all playing for each other and our ultimate goal at the end, I think they’ll do great.”
“I want this senior year to be the best that it can be for all of us,” Hill added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.