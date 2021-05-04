The Paris Wildcats made a late push in Monday’s senior night game against the Pittsburg Pirates. Unfortunately, it was too little too late, as the team fell 8-4 in the final game of the season.
Pittsburg jumped out on the Wildcats early, scoring three runs in the opening inning on a handful of hits.
On the other side of the ball, the Wildcats had a hard time driving home runs, despite consistently hitting the ball well.
In a number of innings, the Wildcats would get runners into scoring position but find themselves incapable of bringing the baserunners home. And in other situations, the Wildcats would get clean, solid contact, but would hit the ball directly to a Pittsburg player.
“It was just one of those games,” Paris coach Bill Sikes said after the game. “I really did think we hit the ball well. We just always seemed to be hitting it right into one of their gloves. Some days are like that, and that’s baseball.”
Two more runs came in the fifth inning for Pittsburg, and then three more in the top of the seventh.
The Wildcats’ got their first run of the game in the bottom of the fifth, when a line drive by Trace McNeal scored Devin Gaines.
And things finally started going Paris’ way in the bottom of the seventh, as the team strung together a number of successful at-bats to score three runs of their own, thanks to a Parker Benson single that scored Joey Allen, a Beau Brazeal line drive that brought home Benson and a sacrifice fly by Adam Clement that scored McNeal, pulling the Wildcats to within four runs.
The team ran out of time, though, as the final out came shortly thereafter.
“That’s the thing about this group — they never stop fighting,” Sikes said. “They go hard every day, whether it’s a game or a practice.
“We were eliminated (from playoff contention) last week and they still fight.”
Sikes pointed to the group of seniors as leaders that will be sorely missed come next year.
“This is a group of very high-character guys,” Sikes said. “They led by example and they led with their words, too. From the time they were freshmen, they were like that too.
“When you start working with them when they’re real young in camp, and you see them grow as a player and as a person, that’s really special.”
Though the Wildcats missed out on making the postseason this season, Sikes said he sees good things for the program in the coming years, as the team returns a strong nucleus of underclassmen next year.
“I definitely think the future of Wildcat baseball is a bright one,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of talented players coming back, and they should continue to grow and develop and get even better.”
