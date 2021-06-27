Jeffery Moore, a member of the Paris Baseball Chapter and a native of Paris, was recently selected to serve as a World Series umpire for the 2021 Dixie Youth Baseball Division I AA World Series in Laurel, Mississippi.
The Paris native was one of 10 umpires selected for this event, which will take place August 7-11.
Wes Skelton, State Director of Texas, recommended Moore and he was approved by the DYB Umpire Committee and the Commissioner of Dixie Youth Baseball, Inc.
“Jeffery Moore was selected on the basis of his experience and demonstrated abilities as an umpire,” said William Wade, commissioner of Dixie Youth Baseball. “Moore’s commitment to youth baseball and his professional conduct on the field has earned him the honor of this assignment.”
