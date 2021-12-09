The final scoreboard in Tuesday’s game between the North Lamar Pantherettes and Bells Lady Panthers showing a fairly convincing win for North Lamar, but that final score doesn’t tell the whole story for what was a back-and-forth contest that saw the Pantherettes pushed to the limit at times.
North Lamar started the game strong, limiting Bells to just one free throw in the first quarter, and leading 18-1. After that, though, Bells regrouped.
Taking advantage of lax defense in the second and third quarters, Bells was able to almost entirely erase their early 17-point deficit and close the gap to just one point in the third quarter.
North Lamar coach Brittney Tisdell promptly called timeout to refocus her team, and the Pantherettes soon kicked the game back into gear, closing the game out on a big run, keyed by several breakaway buckets by junior Maddie Walters.
“She had a big fourth quarter, and it was all on steals she was getting at the other end,” Tisdell said.
The head coach also pointed to sophomore Logan Dority as playing a vital role in the win for her efforts on the defensive end of the court.
"Bells had this big girl who was maybe their best player, and in the second half Logan locked her down and didn't let her get hardly any rebounds," Tisdell said. "Then, Maddie got out in transition and forced her to commit her fifth foul, and that was a major turning point for us."
Walters finished with 14 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter.
