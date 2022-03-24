The North Lamar Panthers believe they can beat anyone in the state of Texas. On Tuesday night they had their chance at home against the defending state champion Pleasant Grove Hawks. Despite the 8-5 loss, the Panthers still feel that way.
“For us, we think we’re toe-to-toe with anyone in the state,” head coach Bric Steed said after the game. “Bar none. It doesn’t matter who it is. We think we can beat them.”
North Lamar had their chances on Wednesday as well, although it didn’t start off that way. In the top of the first inning the Panthers found themselves down 2-0 and by the middle of the third inning they were down 5-0.
North Lamar got its first run in the bottom of the third inning. Jackson Brasseux got the Panthers rally going with a triple to right field. He would score when the next batter, Matthew Sandlin, singled to center field. That would be all they would get in that inning but the offense wasn’t done.
In the fourth, the Panthers loaded the bases on the first three batters. Cason Blease and Connor Watson both walked while Cole Fendley got his second hit of the night. Brock Davis came up and drew a walk, scoring Case Fendley who was courtesy running. Tripp Thoms got an RBI a few batters later when he grounded out to the pitcher.
After Pleasant Grove intentionally walked Brasseux, Sandlin doubled to left field. Cole Fendley and Brock Davis each scored. Just like that, it was a 5-5 ball game. Unfortunately for the Panthers, that would be the only runs they would score on the night.
The Hawks would immediately score two runs in the fifth inning and they would add an insurance run in the seventh to make it 8-5.
“We played poorly,” Steed continued. “We didn’t play well enough to win the game. We can beat those guys. No doubt in my mind. We come back and tie it up 5-5 and immediately give up a two-spot to them. And it was with some poor play. It was with us not doing a good job, and on the mound as well and in the field.”
Jackson Brasseux got the start for North Lamar on the mound. He went four and two-thirds innings, giving up six earned runs on eight hits.
He struck out eight and walked five batters. Cole Fendley came in and finished the game. He gave up one earned run on two hits.
North Lamar will try to snap a two-game losing streak as they travel to Liberty-Eylau on Friday night. They will start round two of district next Tuesday night when they play Paris.
