Over the past four years, Paris Wildcat Jaelyn Lee has dominated on the basketball court like few other players in the state of Texas have. His high school career is over, but his athletic career is not. Lee will now take his talents to the SEC after signing his letter of intent with the Texas A&M Aggies.
Lee’s knack for the game shouldn’t come as a surprise, given the way he’s been surrounded by basketball for his entire life. Lee jokes that he was born with a basketball in his hands, and that’s not very far from the truth. His mother, Latonyia Johnson, was a talented basketball player herself, and even played collegiately for Paris Junior College.
Latonyia Johnson played a vital role in not just instilling in her son a love of the game, but also helping him grow into the talented athlete he’s become.
“She was my first coach, so to speak,” Lee said. “She still is my coach, and I’m so thankful to her. She would take me to the gym all the time as a kid, runs drills with me and that sort of thing.
“She’s the person in the crowd who’ll watch me play and always tell me what I’m doing wrong, what I’m doing right and how I can keep getting better. She’s been huge and she probably made me the player I am today.”
With his mother’s guidance, and his own love for the game, Lee quickly developed into a fearsome competitor.
Lee developed as a top-notch shooter with excellent handles and athleticism, and elevated his game to new heights — literally — when a growth spurt led to him reaching a height of 6’7”.
Arriving at Paris High, Lee’s potential was immediately apparent to head coach Billy Mack Steed, who immediately placed him on the varsity squad.
Lee emerged as a top-level player as a sophomore, and only continued to improve in his junior and senior seasons.
Lee’s versatility made him downright unstoppable at times, and he possessed the ability to take over games and torch hapless defenders. On the other side of the ball, his size, athleticism and basketball IQ made him a lockdown defender as well.
“His size and athleticism, with his ability to play inside or out, makes him a really special kind of player,” Steed said. “And he can get even better once he goes off to college. He has as high a ceiling as any player I’ve ever coached.”
Looking back at his time as a Wildcat, Lee points to his final game — a loss to Dallas-Carter in the regional semifinals — as one of his best performances.
“Even though we didn’t win, I felt like there was nothing they could do to stop me, especially in the first half,” Lee said. “That might be the best I’ve ever played.”
When it came time to pick a college, several universities showed interest in Lee, but Lee said the Aggies coaching staff set themselves apart.
“There were a lot of big schools coming to watch me practice, and the day that the A&M coach came, I felt like I couldn’t miss,” Lee said. “They made it clear they really wanted me to go there. They took me to an LSU football game and made me feel really welcome.”
Looking back on his time at Paris, Lee said he’s going to miss the close bonds formed over the years with all of his teammates, and in particular those graduating alongside him. Looking to the future though, he’s ready to take his game to the next level.
And at Paris, his legacy will be felt long after he graduates.
“I’ve coached a lot of really good players here at Paris,” Steed said. “Jaelyn is as good as anyone who’s ever come here.”
