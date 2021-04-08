There wasn’t much offense from either team Tuesday when the Chisum Lady Mustangs softball team took on Edgewood. Ultimately, though, it was Edgewood that escaped with a 3-0 win.
Peyton Holland took the mound for the Lady Mustangs and pitched well, allowing the three runs on just four hits, striking out five in the process.
The Lady Mustangs finished with just as many hits as Edgewood, but proved incapable of driving any of those batters home.
Coming away with hits for the Lady Mustangs were Holland, who finished with two hits, Hallie Miller and Maddie Shires.
