Last week against Celeste, Cooper freshman Chani Sonntag did something many pitchers go their whole career without accomplishing when she tossed a no-hitter. On Tuesday, she did it again, as her team downed Bland 15-0.
In five innings, Sonntag struck out eight while walking just two.
Offensively, the Dogettes first got on the board in the first with two runs courtesy of Presley Limbaugh and Kenzlee Randle. They then blew the game wide open in the second and third innings, scoring six runs in each.
Heidi Wood, Chesney Kinnamon, Paige Perez and Graci Phipps all played roles in the two-inning surge.
