In the simplest of terms, the goal in softball is to get hits, get on base and score runs. And in 2022, there was nobody in the Red River Valley more adept at doing those things than senior Cooper Dogette Presley Limbaugh, who hit the ball at a simply stratospheric level this past season.
Limbaugh finished the year with a nearly-unbelievable batting average of .736 and an on base percentage of .800 — both of which were not just tops in the Red River Valley, but were the best by an extremely wide margin. Her OPS of 2.14 is also the best in the area. Additionally, Limbaugh finished the year with three home runs, making her one of a small number of players capable of launching multiple homers in a season.
For her dominance at the plate, she has been named the 2022 All-RRV Offensive Player of the Year.
Growing up in an athletic, sports-oriented family, Limbaugh said it was just the natural course of events when she began playing softball, along with several other sports, at a young age.
And though softball was just one of many sports Limbaugh has taken part in over the years, she said it holds a special place in her heart above all the rest.
“(Softball) is definitely my favorite,” she said with a chuckle. “For one thing, it’s the one I’m best at. But it’s also just the one I like the most, how it’s played — I can’t really explain it.
“It was love at first sight, I guess you could say,” she added with a smile. “I’ve always loved it and always will.”
Limbaugh found she had an immediate knack for the game, but rather than just rely on her natural abilities, she improved her game even further with tireless work behind the scenes. Needless to say, it paid off.
She immediately made a name for herself in the RRV as a freshman, posting a batting average well above .500 and knocking nine home runs, which was the most homers by anyone in the Red River Valley that year.
So by the time she entered her senior year, her expectations were sky-high, both for herself and the team as a whole.
“On a personal level, I just wanted to put up big numbers like I had been,” she said. “As a team, I really wanted to make it to state this year, and I think we had the potential to do that, too.”
Unfortunately, her team fell short of those lofty playoff aspirations. But on a personal level, she more than met her goals for her senior season.
One of Limbaugh’s biggest strengths is her sheer versatility at the plate. More than capable of sending balls over the outfield walls, she’s just as adept at poking line drives through holes, and even slapping her way on base if the situation calls for it.
What approach she goes for at the plate depends on a number of variables, Limbaugh said. And her keen understanding of the game and the opposing team allows her to make the right decision nearly every time she steps up to bat.
“The speed of the pitcher I’m facing; if there’s anyone on base and if so, what base they’re on; things like that,” Limbaugh said of the factors that help her determine whether to slap, aim to hit the ball into the outfield or swing for the fences. “I don’t really slap in high school all that much — even though I did still do it from time to time — because I didn’t really see top-level competition in the circle very often.”
“Presley is fearless at the plate,” Cooper head coach Ashleigh Hinshaw said. “She knows she needs to find a way to get on and will do exactly that no matter what the circumstance is (whether that be) a home run, base hit or walk.”
Like Hinshaw said, Limbaugh knew that in many situations a walk was just as good as a hit. She possessed one of the very best eyes for the strikezone in the entire area. That, coupled with the knowledge that every pitcher was terrified of giving her anything down the middle, meant that she was able to draw walks at a higher rate than anyone else in the Red River Valley as well.
Never was that on better display than a game against Wolfe City in which she went 0-for-0 but reached base four times, getting walked each time she stepped up to the plate.
Limbaugh’s ability to wind up on base nearly every time she stepped up to the plate was a driving force behind her team’s success. Having some excellent hitters batting behind Limbaugh meant that her team was very likely to score every time they got to the top of the order.
“She is the key ingredient to our line up. She set the tone every at-bat,” Hinshaw said. “We knew we could score as long as she got on base.”
When Limbaugh steps up to the plate, her mindset is simple and can be distilled down to just three words, she said: don’t strike out.
“It’s really simple,” Limbaugh explained. “As long as you put the ball in play, anything can happen.”
As one might expect, Limbaugh was the leadoff batter for her team, and she said she welcomed the challenge of being at the top of the order.
“It’s an adrenaline rush,” she said with a grin. “There’s something about being the one who has the responsibility of getting things started, starting off the team and setting the tone with energy.”
And her acumen with the bat is to say nothing of her elite speed that allows her to turn singles into extra-base hits, score from first with great frequency and steal bases at will.
Looking back at the season, Limbaugh pointed to the team’s two playoff games against Axtell — their first losses since early in the preseason — as some of her best outings. Going up against some of the best pitching they’d faced all year, Limbaugh went a combined 5-for-6 and drove in three runs in the second game.
“I really tried my hardest,” she said. “I’m going to be honest, we weren’t tested much this year, especially in district. That was one of the few times we had to go up against another really good team, and we held our own.”
With her senior year in the books, Limbaugh’s time as a Cooper Dogette has come to a close. However, her softball career is far from over. Colleges across the country took notice of the dynamic force she’d become, and some of the biggest schools in the country sought her out.
Limbaugh ultimately chose to play softball in the stacked Big XII Conference for the Kansas Jayhawks, making her one of the most highly-recruited players in Cooper High School history, across any sport.
“I am so incredibly proud of Presley and all that she has achieved academically and in all her sports,” Hinshaw said enthusiastically. “I cannot wait to see her on the big screen.”
