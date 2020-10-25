One week after forfeiting to county rival Detroit after Clarksville ISD shut down amid a Covid-19 outbreak, the Clarksville Blue Tigers (0-3) took to the field at Cumby High School with hopes of notching their first district win. Those hopes were dashed as the Trojans (2-1) brought fast-tempo play to their first at-home outing of the season.
The Trojans claimed a 46-6 victory over the Tigers in a game riddled with penalties by both teams. Offsides and false start penalties gave way to personal fouls as frustrations mounted and tempers flared. More than once the referees called offsetting 15-yard penalties as the players went after each other.
Tigers defenders had trouble containing Trojan running backs Jacob Demidio, a junior, and Keagan McCollum, a senior, both of whom batted away and zig-zagged out of numerous tackle attempts on their way to fresh sets of downs and the end zone. The Tigers also were thrown by the speed with which the Trojans set up and began play, with the quarterback often calling for the ball before the chains were in place on the sideline.
“The fast tempo was definitely a game changer, another silver bullet,” head coach Jarrick Farmer said. “(Forfeiting) does take you out of your rhythm, anytime you skip a week, let alone a bye week, a game and another bye week. They just wanted it more than we did tonight.”
The Tigers, down 46-0, put together a mid-quarter play in the fourth that put senior wide receiver Olajuwon Woodberry in the end zone with ball in hand. The Tigers began their drive at the 50-yard line after receiving a Trojans kick-off, but were quickly pushed back 5 yards on unsuccessful rushes. Senior running back Jaqualin Dennis scrambled left, but seeing nowhere to go, he turned to the right to pick up 15 yards and a fresh set of downs.
Freshman quarterback Johnathan Olguin connected with Woodberry for a 12-yard gain, and from the 28 hit Woodberry again to put the ball on the Trojans 4. That set the Tigers up for a play they’ve been practicing, Farmer said, and they executed it perfectly. Olguin popped the ball just over the Trojans defensive line and into Woodberry’s waiting hands in the end zone. The Trojans blocked the two-point conversion attempt, leaving the game score at 46-6 with just over four and a half minutes left in the game.
The Trojans appeared to score a final touchdown, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against both teams resulted in offsetting yardage and a replay of the down. The Tigers successfully kept their opponent out of the end zone for the remainder of the game.
“We’re just going to take it one day at a time. We’ve got to re-evaluate ourselves from the bottom to the top. Definitely there were mistakes on both ends. Even when one element changes, we’ve got to stay true to what our responsibilities are,” Farmer said.
The Tigers are scheduled to take on the Maud Cardinals (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in what will be Clarksville’s homecoming game, which had originally been set as the game against Detroit.
