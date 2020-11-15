The Cooper Bulldogs had a first quarter they’d like to forget on Friday night in Commerce. The Bulldogs only managed five yards of offense in the first quarter and trailed 6–0 to the Trenton Tigers.
Thankfully for the Bulldogs, the next three quarters were a different story en route to a 32–12 victory in their bi-district matchup.
Trenton opened up the scoring on their first possession. It was a possession in which Trenton marched 71 yards, capped off by a two yard run from Christian Verde.
The Bulldog offense started rolling in the second quarter. Led by Chase Morales, Cooper picked up 327 yards in the final three quarters.
Morales, who scored two touchdowns for Cooper on the night finished with 189 yards on the ground on only 16 carries. Morales opened up the scoring for Cooper four minutes into the second quarter. Morales took the handoff and ran 30 yards for the score.
Erick Zapata’s extra point made it 7–6. The Bulldogs’ next score was courtesy of a great defensive play. This time Morales came in on a third and 11 play and sacked the Tiger quarterback. In the process, the ball came out and was recovered by Alfred Wilkerson of Cooper.
The Bulldogs wasted no time getting in the end zone. This time it was Jaxson McGuire from seven yards out. The extra point was no good. The Bulldogs enjoyed a 13–6 lead.
The score would remain until late in the third quarter. McGuire capped off a seven play, 85-yard drive with a 34 yard scoring run.
It was his second score of the game. McGuire also finished with 98 yards on the ground for Cooper
With a 20–6 lead, Trenton showed their fight with a score a minute 20 later. The first play of the fourth quarter was an end around to James Day. Day took it 48 yards to the house for the score.
That would be the last score Trenton would have as Cooper shut the door defensively. Led by Noah Ramos’ nine tackles, the Bulldogs made sure they punched their ticket to the Area round.
The Bulldogs added two more scores in the fourth. The first a 20-yard run by Markell Smith and the last a 13-yard run from Morales. In total, Cooper finished with 332 yards on the ground.
With the win, the Cooper Bulldogs will play Bosqueville in the Area Round of the Playoffs.
That game will be Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in Rusk. Cooper will be the home team.
