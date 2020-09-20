Heading into Friday night’s game against the Leonard Tigers, the Detroit Eagles had had a rough go of things so far in the young 2020-21 season, as they had yet to win a game. Unfortunately for the Eagles, things did not get any better, as they fell 62-20 to Leonard.
Offensively, senior running back Lawton Buchanon and sophomore quarterback Cloedus Scales led the way for the Eagle offense. Scales threw for 102 yards and a touchdown, and ran for another 71 yards with a touchdown on the ground as well. Buchanan finished with 53 rushing yards and a touchdown of his own.
Claude Scales added 53 rushing yards of his own on eight carries, good for an average of nearly seven yards per carry. He also caught his brother’s touchdown pass, and racked up 92 total receiving yards on three catches.
Defensively, Claude Scales — the reigning district Defensive MVP — led the way with 13 total tackles. Cloedus Scales added eight tackles, Buchanan finished with seven tackles and Jade Cooper tallied six tackles for the game.
Detroit will next take the field on Friday at McKinney Christian Academy.
