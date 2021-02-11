Tuesday’s showdown between the Paris Wildcats and Pleasant Grove Hawks was a must-win for Paris if they wanted a shot at being the district’s top seed in the playoffs, and they certainly rose to the occasion, throttling the Hawks 82-55 on senior night.
The beatdown was the first district loss for the previously-unbeaten Hawks, who handily beat Paris 60-48 In the teams’ first showdown on Jan. 22.
“That game was definitely on our minds heading into this game,” Paris wing Garrius Savage said. “This time we took better shots, moved the ball around and just played our regular defense. … We believed in ourselves and we just played a good”
“We didn’t shoot the ball very well at all in that first game,” head coach Billy Mack Steed added. “That was probably the worst we’ve played all year. But when we shoot the ball like we did tonight we can definitely do some things.”
The two teams traded baskets in the opening minutes, though Paris was able to end the quarter on a blazing hot run thanks to three consecutive 3-pointers by Savage, Micah Jenkins and Bubba Gray.
The barrage of treys gave Paris a 19-9 advantage heading into the second quarter, and though Paris continued to shoot the ball well in the second frame, the Hawks managed to stay within striking distance for the second quarter and a good deal of the third.
Throughout the quarter, Paris would extend its lead to double digits, only for Pleasant Grove to respond by cutting the score back to a two-possession game, followed by another Paris run to go back up by 10, and so on.
Jenkins came up big for the Wildcats in the second, draining a pair of 3-pointers, one of which was from so far beyond the line that it would’ve been considered deep by NBA standards.
Headed into the locker room at halftime, the Wildcats maintained their 10-point lead, up 39-19.
The third quarter was where the Wildcats truly began to pull away from Pleasant Grove. Wildcat Jaelyn Lee asserted himself in the quarter, using his size and quickness to score in the paint. He scored eight of his 15 points in the third, and Savage added six of his team-best 20.
The team then closed the third quarter on a 9-2 run, much of which was keyed by suffocating defense that allowed Paris to get out in transition with much greater frequency.
Senior KD Washington typified the team’s tenacity, using his speed to run down loose balls and force turnovers.
“It all came down to energy,” senior Jeremerious Morgan said of the team’s push in the third. “Our bench got the crowd into it and our energy picked up.”
By the time the two teams entered the fourth quarter, Paris had all but put their opponents away and led by 19.
Paris didn’t ease off in the final quarter, again outscoring Pleasant Grove and extending its lead to nearly 30 by the time things were all said and done.
The highlight of the quarter came when Lee caught a pass on the wing, drove to the hoop and scored on a thunderous two-handed slam dunk that extended Paris’ lead to 25.
The win was essential for the Wildcats if they want to go into the postseason with the top seed in the district, and Steed said that if Paris beats Gilmer on the road Friday, they will need to schedule and play a tiebreaker with the Hawks by Tuesday.
Savage’s 20 points and Lee’s 15 led the team, and Morgan and Gray joined them in double figures, scoring 10 apiece. Jenkins scored nine points, Washington had six, Troy Jones had four, Tyre Tucker and Jadon Hay each scored three and Braylon Mickens contributed a pair.
Every Wildcat got in on the scoring action.
The win was significant for another reason beyond playoff seeding, as it ensured that this year’s seniors would come away with a win in their final game in front of the Paris faithful.
“It feels great to get the win but it’s bittersweet because I know it’s my last home game here,” Morgan said. “Overall, I had a good career here but I’m going to miss it. This is a loving community, all the people here love everyone like their own son or daughter, and that’s probably what I’m going to miss most.”
