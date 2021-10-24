The Rivercrest Lady Rebels downed Linden-Kildare without much trouble on Friday, winning in straight sets, 25-16, 25-17, 25-10.
Korie Mankins had 12 kills, two blocks, two assists and an ace. Vivian Hines finished with a team-best 13 assists and three aces. Lauren Hardman added six kills, second-most on the team.
The team will close out their season Tuesday against Bowie.
