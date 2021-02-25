The Cooper Dogettes softball team got out to an explosive start Tuesday against Lone Oak, using timely hitting and capitalizing on miscues by the Lady Buffaloes to cruise to a dominant, 15-3 victory.
Cooper put the game out of reach almost as soon as it had begun, scoring 10 runs in the first inning alone.
The first run for the Dogettes came when Presley Limbaugh used some heads-up base-running to steal home, and the next four came on a bases-clearing double by Paige Perez, who ended up scoring on the same play thanks to a Lone Oak error.
Those plays opened the floodgates, and the whole batting order cycled through in the first inning. Heidi Wood scored on a passed ball, Caitlin Brown and Chesney Kinnamon scored on a triple by Limbaugh, Limbaugh scored on a passed ball and then Channi Sontag scored on a fielder’s choice.
Sonntag shone on the mound, striking out eight over the course of three two-hit innings for Cooper.
