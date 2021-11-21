Sometimes, one look at a team’s record is all you need to know what happened. Other times, though, a cursory glance at the final record doesn’t tell the whole story, and that was certainly the case for the Prairiland Patriots last season, because while they finished below .500 and missed out on a postseason berth, the team was competitive in nearly every single game.
This year, the team looks to get over that hump and into the playoffs.
“Even though we missed the playoffs, I think we played good, for sure,” Prairiland senior Braydan Nichols said. “And now, coming into this year, we’ve got a lot of guys who are hungry and want to win. … We’ve been playing all summer, and haven’t really stopped (since last season ended). I’m looking forward to it.”
For Prairiland coach Steven Weddle, that level of dedication is music to his ears.
“This group is so special to me, because they have played in summer leagues, they have gone to camps, they’ve done a shooting chart where they made 5,000 shots” he said. “They’ve done all those things and they deserve success. They love the game, and they love playing it with one another.”
Last year, the Patriots were adept at slicing their way to the rim, with Nichols, forward Brooks Morrison and others being the key cogs in the team’s offense. Meanwhile, wings such as Gage Bankhead provided the team with a dose of outside shooting it could rely on. This year, they might further develop even more facets to the offense.
With additions such as Rylan Berry, and increased minutes from players such as Mayson Day, the Patriots should have more size without giving up any speed.
The team’s most dynamic scorer is Morrison, who led the team last year with just under 12 points per game.
“Brooks is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever coached,” Weddle said. “He’s coachable, and will do anything asked of him. He’s a special kind of player.”
Far from the only important player on the team, though, Morrison will be complemented by Nichols, the team’s facilitator at point guard and a stellar on-ball defender; Bankhead, who will be stepping into the starting lineup as the team’s off-ball guard; Jameson Flatt, a speedy guard with a well-rounded offensive repertoire; and Kardadrion Coulter, a lanky shooter with great range.
And that speed which gives the Patriots the edge offensviely is also the team’s key weapon defensively.
“With our quickness, we’re really able to get after it, and by being students of the game,” Weddle said.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Bankhead said of the season. “We’ve played together for so long, and I’m ready to leave it all out on the court.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.