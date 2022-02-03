Everything seemed to go according to plan for the Prairiland Lady Patriots on Tuesday, as they shook off a bit of a slow start and quickly seized control in a 47-30.
“We knew we were going to have to come in and compete; Commerce is playing great basketball right now,” head coach Callie Tucker said. “We were kind of flustered there at the beginning (but) we finally settled down, started setting some screens and running our offense and getting to the basket and finishing.”
The offense began flowing for the team, and crucially so did the defense. Steals and ball pressure led to fast break opportunities for Prairiland, which Tucker said helped give the team confidence in the early goings.
It was senior night for the Lady Pats’ two seniors, Abi Farmer and Kirsten Bridges, and both turned in big games.
Farmer led all scorers with 16 points, and Bridges joined her in double figures with 13.
“Those two, you can count on for anything on both ends of the court — they’re going to get after it,” Tucker said. “Especially coming down to the wire here, they’ve really been great leaders for the team.”
In addition to the two seniors, Skylar Johnson had a good game with eight points, Chloe VanDeaver added six and Lexie Blasengame and Katelyn Cornmesser each scored two.
