Points were tough to come by for the Rivercrest Lady Rebels in Monday’s bi-district round loss to the Quinlan-Boles Lady Hornets. Despite the tough 47-23 season-ending loss, though, the team from Bogata never stopped fighting.
The two teams stayed neck-and-neck throughout the first quarter, and for most of the second. The Lady Hornets opened the game with a 3-pointer from the corner, and Rivercrest’s Anna Duvall answered back with a 3-pointer of her own on the ensuing possession.
Duvall, Logan Huddleston, Anna Guest and Lauren Hardman all chipped in in the first quarter, and the two teams headed into the second with Rivercrest trailing by just a pair, 9-7.
Lady Rebel Selena Kelley opened up the second quarter with a basket, and then Duvall drained a free throw, giving the Lady Rebels their only lead of the game, which they held briefly at 10-9.
Boles took the lead back, but Rivercrest stayed within one or two possessions of their opponents for the majority of the quarter. It wasn’t until the last roughly two and a half minutes that Boles pulled ahead. Boles closed the quarter out with back-to-back 3-pointers and a transition bucket off a steal, giving them a 23-12 halftime lead.
That hot streak continued for Boles in the opening minutes of the second half, with the Lady Hornets sinking another 3-pointer on the opening possession of the third quarter and then hitting two other shots all within the first minute of the quarter.
“We were right there with them until a little stretch at the end of the second and start of the third, and that ended up being the difference in the game,” Rivercrest head coach Justin Milton said. “Defensively, I thought we were doing a good job overall of working as a unit and contesting their shots.”
Even while Rivercrest was keeping the game close with its defensive tenacity, Boles’ own defense was giving the Lady Rebs a difficult time. They were limited to just six made field goals in the game, with none coming in the fourth quarter. Kelley was the sole Lady Rebel to hit multiple shots, slashing her way to the rim for a pair of baskets in the third quarter.
“A lot of credit obviously has to go to Boles,” Milton said. “They’re a very good, disciplined and well-coached team.
“But one thing I’ve always been blessed to be able to say at the end of every season is that I know that every girl on my team gave it her all, and this year is no different. That’s what makes Rivercrest special. We always have that underdog mentality and will fight until the end, and that’s a credit to these young ladies who I’m blessed to be able to coach.”
The game also marked the final game as a Lady Rebel for senior Lauren Hardman, who has been a key piece of Rivercrest’s roster for her entire high school career.
Hardman had a tumultuous senior year, missing large portions of the season with multiple serious injuries, including concerns regarding her back and a heart condition. Through it all, though, she remained a valuable leader for the team.
“Lauren is the kind of girl that everyone loves being around,” Milton said. “She’s a positive role model and influence in the locker room. The things she battled back from this year are things that most people would never be able to fight through. But she never missed a practice and the moment she was cleared to play again, she was ready to go. … I think the way she handled herself this season and the way she fought through adversity is a prime example of the type of person she is.”
Duvall ultimately led the team with six points. Huddleston and Kelley each scored five points, Hardman finished with three and Anna Guest scored a pair as well.
