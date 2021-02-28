It only took three innings Friday for the Chisum Lady Mustangs to blow past the Honey Grove Lady Warriors 11-1 on the back of some overpowering offense.
The biggest bat of the night was Hannah Ford’s. The Lady Mustang smacked a pair of triples, drove in a pair of teammates and crossed home plate twice herself.
Karli Shelton also finished with a pair of RBIs for Chisum. Kelsea Ball and Peyton Holland also drove in runs.
For Honey Grove, Grace Lane and Tylar Lane generated all the team’s offense, with the Lady Warriors’ lone run coming when Grace Lane drove in Tylar Lane. Allie Towery and Ty’Ciera Battle also got hits for Honey Grove.
