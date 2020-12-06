The Rebels traveled to Hunt County to take on the Bland Tigers Friday night. Coach Quincy English scheduled several games with schools who have some size to help prepare his team for district and the No. 6 McLeod Longhorns. After a sloppy win over Ector Tuesday night, the No. 9 ranked Rebels looked much sharper with passes and shot better from the field and the free throw line as they won a hard-fought battle 58-54.
“Well we’re winning and that’s the goal,” Coach English said after the game. “I feel like we haven’t come close to putting it all together yet.”
The Tigers have a real weapon in 6’7, 250-pound post Gabriel Butler. He not only took up plenty of real estate in the paint, but was a dead-eye shooter. Rivercrest struggled to contain him in the second half as he scored several down low and drew the foul for the “and one” free throw.
The Rebels answered with a balanced scoring attack and great court awareness — hitting the back door pass several times for easy scores. Damian Davidson and Zachariah Lane combined for seven assists and had some tricky passes to Darrion Ricks under the basket. Kamryn English hit two rainbow threes in the first half while Ricks swished three jumpers in the second quarter to put the Rebels out front at the half 33-24.
Bland battled back the third quarter by feeding Butler and had some good drives to the goal from their guards. Bradyn English took care of the ball and showed his basketball savvy when he found Lane with a no-look pass.
Kamryn English was on fire in the fourth, as he 4-4 at the charity stripe to seal the win for Rivercrest. He would go on to have a career-high 20 points. Solid help came from the bench as all nine players contributed to the victory.
“We’re not scoring as much as we’d like and we’ve had several defensive let-downs,” Quincy English said. “We did manage to shoot the ball better last night. That was good to see. We keep telling the kids (that) it’s not how we start, it’s how we finish. We have a ways to go but I know we will get there.”
