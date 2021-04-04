When the Prairiland Patriots and Chisum Mustangs faced off for the first time on Tuesday, the game was as dramatic as can be, with the Patriots coming out on top thanks to a late rally. There was no such drama in Friday’s rematch, as the Patriots jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 9-0 win.
The Patriots got out to a fast start, with the first six batters in a row getting on base. Brayden Nichols led the game off with a single, Blake Lewis drove him home in the next at-bat with a triple, and then Brooks Morrison smacked a two-run home run — the first time in his high school career he’s gone yard — to give his team a 3-0 lead in the opening minutes of the game.
“It was a really nice at-bat,” Prairiland coach Chris Peacock said of Morrison’s homer. “He had two strikes on him, fouled it off a couple times to stay alive and then hammered it out. He’s gotten really close a number of times recently, hitting it out to the warning track, so I’m really glad he was finally able to hit one out.”
Chisum pitcher Brayden Brown then walked the next three batters in a row to load the bases, but ended the unsettled inning on a high note, striking out the next three batters in a row.
Taking the mound for Prairiland was Caleb Jameson, who was nothing short of dominant. Across the full seven innings, Jameson struck out 13 batters while allowing just four hits.
“Jameson is a great pitcher, and it was hard for us to get anything going against him,” Chisum coach Zach Millsap said. “We just couldn’t string good at-bats together. We’d get a hit and then strike out the next batter.”
The Patriots put their speed to good use, garnering five triples throughout the game.
“I thought we did a good job finding the gaps, and then on the base paths we were really aggressive,” Peacock said. “You don’t see a team get five triples in a game too often.”
The Patriots tacked on another run in the second, when a Brylee Galloway single drove Morrison in. In the fourth inning, Galloway’s sacrifice fly allowed Rylan Berry to score and Jacob Veal scored on an error by the Chisum infield.
Morrison then crossed home plate again in the sixth on a popout by Galloway and Berry then scored on another Chisum error.
The final run of the game came in the sixth, when senior Eli Rolen smacked a well-hit single that brought home teammate Mayson Day.
“We’ve had a hard time putting together a good complete game,” Millsap said. “We’ll have days where we do a good job hitting but our pitching or defense isn’t there, and then sometimes we’ll have a day where we can’t get on base but our defense does a good job. It’s all about putting everything together.”
For the Patriots, Peacock said it’s the first time in four years that the Patriots have swept their cross-county rivals.
“It feels great,” he said. “This is a big rivalry for these kids, and for the past few years we’ve been on the wrong end of it. But more importantly, these are two big district wins in a very competitive district, and we just need to continue to improve and get better so that we’re playing our best baseball at the end of the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.