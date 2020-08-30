Friday night lights are back! Many hours of wondering, hoping, and praying came to fruition Friday night across the state of Texas as teams took the field and kicked off the 2020 season.
2A Rivercrest hosted 3A DeKalb in their season opener at The Swamp. It was a swamp-like atmosphere as the boys took the battlefield — the temperature was still near 100 degrees with over 50% humidity. In a back-and-forth game, the Bears finally came away with the victory 32-31 after the Rebels went for the win and failed on their two-point conversation with 45 seconds left on the clock.
“There were mistakes and we can’t beat ourselves,” head coach Lance Connot said. “Early on in the game we made some mental mistakes. I think a lot of that comes down to conditioning and we’ve got to push ourselves harder. When you get hot and tired it’s easier to make those mistakes.”
Rivercrest received the opening kick-off and the offense took the field with many new faces in new positions.
A sigh of relief could be heard in the bleachers as the Rebels looked good on their first series of downs. Will Grider, who hasn’t played quarterback since his peewee football days in third grade, led the Rebels down the field with a 20-yard keeper and a couple of beautiful passes to Bradyn English for 18 and 34 yards to get the Rebs on the goal line. Grider wove his way in to score from one yard out. Freshman Connor Young split the uprights for the point after to make the score 7-0.
DeKalb has suffered from the coaching carousel in the past, but gained some stability last year as they rehired a successful previous coach from the 1990s. Coach Buddy Griffin has whipped the Bears into shape and is playing what DeKalb faithful would call, “classic Bear football.”
Jamar Vaughan had a huge kick-off return that got the Bears a start on the 50-yard line. Quarterback A.J. Burgeon followed his large offensive line to the endzone for their first score, but Rebel defensive stand-out Atlee Roberts blocked the point-after an attempt to hold the score 7-6.
The rest of the half was a tit-for-tat game with both teams trading scores. A fumbled hand-off between Grider and sophomore running back Zane Dees let the Bears get the lead. However, the pair made up for their mishandle by marching down the field in the next series.
The Bears fumbled deep in their own territory and sophomore Noah Altal had a scoop and score to put Rivercrest in the lead again. DeKalb relies heavily on their run game and their team of backs is impressive. Vaughan broke out for a 60-yard race to the promised land but Grider answered back with a 40-yard score of his own to put the boys in blue back in the lead.
The half-time buzzer found the Bears ahead 26-19 and two teams of exhausted, dehydrated players.
“I was proud of our guys,” Grider said. “At halftime we were down a little bit — we kind of got surprised by how good they were. We came back though and fought. We were tired and fatigued since a lot of our players have to go both ways. We talked about execution and blocking and doing the little things. I felt good about our pass game and our receivers had to fight for every catch. It wasn’t always the prettiest but we made it work.”
Air assault played a big part in the Rebels’ second half. Grider connected with Chris Randolph, Zachariah Lane, Billy Merritt, and B. English to get his team downfield. DeKalb’s defensive backs faced some difficulties trying to cover the pass which led to several penalties in favor of Rivercrest. B. English led the team with 70 yards receiving as the Rebels amassed 146 yards in the air.
DeKalb scored again on a pitch play to Winkie Williams but the Rebel defense started gelling and was able to hold the Bears out of the endzone the rest of the game.
Facing the fourth quarter, lagging behind 32-19, Rivercrest dug deep to launch a comeback. Shifty running by Grider and Dees got the Rebels in scoring position where Roberts followed University of Arkansas O-line commit Cole Carson and Altal into the endzone.
A 3-and-out put the Rivercrest offense back on the field. Several penalties and a huge catch by Merritt moved the Rebs into Bear territory. Grider hit English, who high-pointed the ball, to reach the goal line where Roberts hammered it in for the score to make it 32-31. With momentum on their side and 45 seconds on the clock, Connot and his Rebels decided to go for the win. DeKalb sent everybody and Roberts was stopped short of the goal line for the two-point conversion.
“We wanted to go for it — give it 110% and get the win. I was proud because we came back but it hurt a little bit with us not getting it in for the win,” Roberts said.
“We’ve got a lot of new faces in new places and we have a couple of young guys who have to grow up,” Connot added. “A lot of our guys have never played varsity before and they realized tonight just how hard you have to push yourself at the varsity level. We’ve still got a lot of football to play and I really think this team is going to improve as this season goes along.”
Grider’s first outing showed he will be successful as the Rebel play-caller this year. He rushed for 134 yards and passed for 146 yards.
On the defensive side, Cole Carson, Darrion Ricks, and Kirk Killian combined for over 20 tackles. Roberts had a blocked punt and a blocked kick.
Rivercrest will host Red River County rival, the Detroit Eagles, Friday night at 7:30 for Rebel Senior Night.
