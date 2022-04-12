The North Lamar Pantherettes played a thriller against the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes on Monday, but found themselves on the losing end of it, falling 3-2.
Throughout the game, the two teams were evenly matched, each racking up five hits.
North Lamar drew first blood, scoring in the very first inning when senior Sloane Hill smacked a hard grounder that allowed teammate Emma Layton — who had reached earlier on a single — to score.
After that, Gilmer would score three unanswered runs over the course of the next five innings.
North Lamar cut the deficit to just one run when Madi Reeves’ double in the top of the seventh eventually led to a run when a Danika Heuberger sac fly brought her home.
After that, though, Gilmer’s pitching was able to shut the door on North Lamar’s comeback attempt.
The loss is North Lamar’s third in district play, while Gilmer remains undefeated at the top of the standings.
