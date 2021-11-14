It didn’t take long for the Cooper Bulldogs to show why they finished the regular season undefeated on Friday night. It took just over a minute for them to score their first touchdown en route to a 52-22 bi-district win over the Trenton Tigers.
Cooper took the opening drive 63 yards down the field for the score. Markell Smith ran it in from eight yards out to cap a four-play scoring drive. A little over a minute later, they added to the scoreboard.
On the second play from scrimmage for Trenton, they fumbled the ball. Rafael Ramirez recovered the ball for the Bulldogs at the Tiger 27 yard line. Matthew Langley added the finishing touches with a four yard run. The two-point conversion was no good so the score was 14-0 with a little over two minutes gone on the game clock.
Cooper wasn’t finished scoring in the first, though. At the 4:15 mark of the first quarter, Smith got his second of three touchdowns. This time it was a ten yard scamper for the score. Colin Ingram added the two-pointer run to make it 22-0.
The Bulldogs weren’t done. Five minutes into the second quarter, Cooper pulled out a pass play. Having ran the ball all night, it took a simple fake handoff to get the defense to bite. Colin Ingram did just that. He turned around, waited a second and then let go of a perfect pass. The ball landed in Canon Ingram’s hands while running in stride for a 36 yard touchdown. Another successful two-point conversion made it 30-0.
Before the half was over, Cooper added one more score. Seth Goodson got into the mix with a six yard scoring run. At the half, the Bulldogs led 36-0. The scoreboard wasn’t the only place they dominated either. At the half, the Bulldogs had 322 total yards. Trenton had 70, with 54 coming on the last drive of the first half.
The only blemish you can point to for the Bulldogs was a fumble that gave the ball to Trenton in the first quarter. Other than that, Cooper scored on their other five possessions. Each of those went for touchdowns.
The second half wasn’t much different. Cooper only had the ball three times in the second half. They scored touchdowns on two of them. The other drive was a turnover-on-downs.
Trenton scored three second-half touchdowns but the game was already out of reach. Canon Ingram led the team with 107 yards rushing. Langley added 72 while Smith finished with 69 and Goodson 37. Besides Canon Ingram’s 36-yard reception, Wyatt Allen also had one for 25 yards. With the win, Cooper will play Tolar in the Area Round of the playoffs. Time and location have yet to be determined.
