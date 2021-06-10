The Paris Junior College women’s and men’s soccer will host tryouts at Noyes Stadium on June 12. The women’s tryout will be at 10:30 a.m., with the men’s tryout to follow at 1:30 p.m.
“Any players interested in playing soccer at the junior college level are welcome to attend,” said coach Natalie Stahmann.
Athletes from the Class of 2021 or older are welcome to attend, Stahmann added.
The tryout will evaluate prospective players individually and in group situations. Participants need to show up at least 15 minutes prior to the tryout to sign a waiver and provide a current, updated copy of their annual physical.
Noyes Stadium is located near the center of the PJC campus at 2400 Clarksville St. For more information, people can contact Stahmann at nstahmann@parisjc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.