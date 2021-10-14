McAmis Macey.jpg

Each week, Maxpreps, in partnership with the American Volleyball Coaches Assosciation, names a player of the week for each state. This past week, that distinction went to Paris Ladycat Macey McAmis.

The senior finished the week with 58 kills, 47 digs, 12 aces and a trio of blocks. With those 58 kills, she averaged better than six kills per set.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

