The 2021-22 basketball season was a historic one for the Paris Ladycats, as they made the playoffs for the first time in the better part of a decade and then made it to the regional tournament for the first time since the 1990s. At the heart of it was head coach Hiyadeja Moore, who has recently been recognized as one of a select few finalists for the prestigious Dean Weese Outstanding Coach Award.
The award is given annually to the top girls basketball coaches in the state of Texas, with one winner being selected in each size classification.
Moore was one of just four finalists at the 4A level, joining winner Tommy Gates of Navasota High School, Esolela Lofton of Benbrook High School and Jim Sessions of Devine High School.
“Someone told me about this and I was excited, but I’d never heard of this award before so I went and asked (Paris boys coach Billy Mack Steed) about it,” Moore said with a chuckle. “He told me it’s a big deal, that this is big-time.”
Moore said it’s humbling to receive the honor and be considered amongst the state’s top coaches.
“I’m totally shocked,” she said. “It’s a huge honor, but I have to give the credit to my girls. They make me look really good.”
The Ladycats’ run to the regional semifinals was one fraught with drama, as their area round win over Caddo Mills saw them erase a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit, and their regional quarterfinal win over Gilmer came as a result of a buzzer-beating shot to narrowly avoid defeat. Moore said the playoff success the team saw has her already eager to start next season.
“The goal is to pick up right where we left off,” she said. “We don’t want to just get back to where we were this year, but get past it.”
Moore also thanked her coaching staff and the rest of the Paris coaches, such as Steed, for the support they’ve shown her in her first two years helming the Ladycats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.