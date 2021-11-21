Last season was an up and down one for the Honey Grove Lady Warriors. They won their fair share of games, and played well throughout the year, but weren’t able to put together enough wins to earn a playoff berth. This year, the team is energized and ready to work their way back into the playoffs.
“This year’s motto is, ‘Face it,’” senior Lady Warrior Tylar Lane said. “So we’re really just going to fight through whatever’s thrown at us, whether that be the downs of losing and having to come back up from that, or bonding together and figuring out what we need to do. That’s what we’re doing — working hard together and putting it all out there.”
Last year, the Lady Warriors were a sharpshooting bunch with a number of players who could put up points in a hurry from beyond the 3-point arc. Among them was Makiyah Johnson, last year’s second-leading scorer among all Red River Valley girls teams.
However, the team is plenty confident in the weapons they have returning.
“I think we’re really determined and we’ll always find ways to push through,” Lane said. “We have a lot of heart and we’ll find ways to get to the hoop.”
Lane and fellow senior Aniyah Smith provide a backbone of leadership for the team and will look to factor heavily into what the Lady Warriors aim to do on both ends of the court
“They’ve got a lot of energy,” Smith said of his two seniors. “It’s fun for me as a coach because when they come in, they’re able to have fun and be goofy, but also get serious and help push the rest of the team to be better.”
The duo’s leadership will be even more valuable this season because of the relative inexperience across the team.
“This is such a new team,” head coach Dustin Smith said. “A lot of the kids we have coming back have been with us, but don’t have a lot of varsity playing time. They’ve maybe come off the bench or joined us late, or something like that. And then we have several kids who are with us now who are new to varsity basketball.”
Players who can be expected to bolster the team offensively include Ty’Ciera Battle, an athletic forward who can score in a variety of ways; and Prisella Reyna, a quick guard who can slash her way to the basket.
Smith said he stresses a stingy, fundamentally-sound defense, and how well the team can execute that defense will largely dictate their success this season.
“With how new this team is, we haven’t quite figured out yet where everyone will play and what their roles will be offensively,” the coach said. “But as long as we put that focus on the defensive side of things, I think the offense will find its stride.”
“We’re fast; we like getting up and down the floor in a hurry,” Aniyah Smith said. “I think a lot of our offense will come as a result of our defense.”
And though the Lady Warriors are young, Smith said he’s excited by what he’s seen from them.
“This group has a short memory when things go bad, and they’re quick to jump back into it in ballgames,” he said. “They’re fast learners, they’re very quick to pick things up, and they’re eager to learn, too. … I’m definitely ready to see what this group can do.”
