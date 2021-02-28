01-10 clarksville girls basketball
Buy Now

Lady Tiger Madison Gill dribbles around Rivercrest defenders in Friday’s win.

 Kevin Watson/Special to The Paris News

As high school basketball playoffs progress, and more and more teams’ seasons come to an end, districts throughout Texas will begin unveiling their All-District honorees.

Among the districts that have announced their end-of-year honors are 3A Region 2 District 12 — home to the Chisum Lady Mustangs and Prairiland Lady Patriots — as well as 2A Region 2 District 16 — which includes the Detroit Lady Eagles, Clarksville Lady Tigers and Rivercrest Lady Rebels.

 

District 12-3A Region II

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Malorie Sneed, Prairiland

Sixth Man of the Year: Abi Farmer, Prairiland

All-District First Team: Hannah Murdock, Prairiland; Ali Sessums, Prairiland; Kirsten Bridges, Prairiland; Peyton Holland, Chisum; Chloe Prestridge, Chisum

All-District Second Team: TJ Folse, Prairiland; Harmony Marsh, Chisum; Ava Lamb, Chisum; Emma Garner, Chisum

All-District Honorable Mention: Brylea Marshall, Chisum; Jordyn Lawson, Chisum; Hannah Ford, Chisum

 

District 16-2A Region II

Offensive Player of the Year: Madison Gill, Clarksville

Newcomer of the Year: Logan Huddleston, Rivercrest

All-District First Team: CC Runels, Detroit; Madison Gaddis, Detroit; Lauren Hardman, Rivercrest; Selena Kelley, Rivercrest; TyteAnna Rosser, Clarksville

All-District Second Team: Kayleigh Griggs, Detroit; Madeleine Marquex, Detroit; Braylin Craig, Detroit; Anna Guest, Rivercrest; Aliyah Cherry, Clarksville; Mariela Resendiz, Clarksville

All-District Honorable Mention: Tootie Rosser, Detroit; Abi Shelby, Detroit; Kyira Scott, Detroit; Anna Duvall, Rivercrest; Alexis Case, Rivercrest; Ananna Owen, Clarksville, Jalaya Stephens, Clarksville

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.