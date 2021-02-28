As high school basketball playoffs progress, and more and more teams’ seasons come to an end, districts throughout Texas will begin unveiling their All-District honorees.
Among the districts that have announced their end-of-year honors are 3A Region 2 District 12 — home to the Chisum Lady Mustangs and Prairiland Lady Patriots — as well as 2A Region 2 District 16 — which includes the Detroit Lady Eagles, Clarksville Lady Tigers and Rivercrest Lady Rebels.
District 12-3A Region II
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Malorie Sneed, Prairiland
Sixth Man of the Year: Abi Farmer, Prairiland
All-District First Team: Hannah Murdock, Prairiland; Ali Sessums, Prairiland; Kirsten Bridges, Prairiland; Peyton Holland, Chisum; Chloe Prestridge, Chisum
All-District Second Team: TJ Folse, Prairiland; Harmony Marsh, Chisum; Ava Lamb, Chisum; Emma Garner, Chisum
All-District Honorable Mention: Brylea Marshall, Chisum; Jordyn Lawson, Chisum; Hannah Ford, Chisum
District 16-2A Region II
Offensive Player of the Year: Madison Gill, Clarksville
Newcomer of the Year: Logan Huddleston, Rivercrest
All-District First Team: CC Runels, Detroit; Madison Gaddis, Detroit; Lauren Hardman, Rivercrest; Selena Kelley, Rivercrest; TyteAnna Rosser, Clarksville
All-District Second Team: Kayleigh Griggs, Detroit; Madeleine Marquex, Detroit; Braylin Craig, Detroit; Anna Guest, Rivercrest; Aliyah Cherry, Clarksville; Mariela Resendiz, Clarksville
All-District Honorable Mention: Tootie Rosser, Detroit; Abi Shelby, Detroit; Kyira Scott, Detroit; Anna Duvall, Rivercrest; Alexis Case, Rivercrest; Ananna Owen, Clarksville, Jalaya Stephens, Clarksville
