For three quarters, the McKinney-Boyd Lady Broncos stayed within striking distance of the North Lamar Pantherettes in Monday’s basketball game. Things changed in the fourth, however, when a big push by the Pantherettes allowed them to run away with the game without much drama, winning 57-40.
The Pantherettes started the game strong, opening up the contest with an 8-2 run, capped off by a long 2-pointer from sophomore Lauren Dority. After that, though, some careless play by the Pantherettes led to a number of first-quarter turnovers, and as the second quarter rolled around, the Pantherettes clung to just a one-point lead, up 11-10.
“We were just attempting the very first pass we thought we saw, we weren’t stopping to think or make them work for anything,” North Lamar head coach Brittney Tisdell said. “It was like they were playing hot potato out there, and each of them was just trying to get rid of the ball as soon as they got it.”
Things settled down for the Pantherettes over the course of the next two quarters, but the game remained close as the Lady Broncos matched them nearly basket for basket.
Boyd briefly took its only leads of the game in the opening possessions of the second quarter, going up 13-11 and then moments later going up 15-13. In each case, it wasn’t long before the Pantherettes responded, and the visitors would not lead again after a bucket in the paint by Logan Dority.
The Pantherettes’ post defense was stellar throughout the game, but in particular shone in the second quarter when they held Boyd to just seven points, as Lauren and Logan Dority, as well as senior Hutton Pointer, were able to prevent any easy looks down low, bothering shots and swatting more than a few away, all without fouling.
“They played great, and they had to,” Tisdell said. “Because (Boyd’s pair of post players) were probably their two best players. And those three stepped up to the challenge.”
The Pantherettes’ lead first reached double figures about midway through the third quarter, when a free throw from freshman Alee Andrews pushed the score to 30-20, and North Lamar entered the final quarter up eight points, 34-26.
However, the third quarter featured a scary moment when junior guard Cydnie Malone landed awkwardly after getting fouled as she drove into the paint, twisting her ankle in the process. She limped into the locker room to get looked at, and Andrews’ free throw that gave their team a double-digit lead was taken in her place.
“It feels OK now, but I was scared when it happened because I had ankle issues last year,” Malone said after the game. “I think I just landed on the bump in our floor and kind of rolled it.”
Throughout the game, damage to the North Lamar hardwood caused a slight contusion in the court that worsened over the course of the game as players ran up and down the court.
But while Malone limped off the floor towards the end of the third quarter, she took to the court in the fourth quarter seemingly stronger than ever. She scored 11 points in the final frame, and drilled a pair of 3-pointers. On one of them, she drained the shot and got knocked to the floor in the process, and stepped to the line with the chance to finish off a rare four-point play.
“I wish I would’ve hit that free throw,” Malone said with a laugh. “All game long I felt like my shots would fall, so I was just waiting on a drive and a kick-out, and I got a couple of those in the fourth and knocked them down.”
Though the free throw didn’t go down, the 3-pointer gave North Lamar a 15-point lead, and seemed to take the last bit of wind out of Boyd’s metaphorical sails.
“I think she was just worried that she’d really rolled it, but when she realized she hadn’t, that was all she needed,” Tisdell added. “She woke up, she came out hot and she had a big-time quarter there.”
Also providing a big boost in the final quarter was freshman Roselyn Spencer, who scored nine points in the final frame and provided some stellar defense too.
In a matter of seconds, Spencer went coast-to-coast and scored a fast break layup, then came away with another steal and runout layup, and then shortly thereafter came up with yet another steal.
Later in the quarter, she knocked down a pair of long 2-point jumpshots, with her feet just inside the 3-point arc each time.
“I think (Boyd) started to panic towards the end because they were down,” Spencer said. “They jumped at everything, and we were able to get by them with our shot fakes, and that just left us open for the pass or a shot.
“We got on a roll at the end, finally started playing good defense and just had confidence in ourselves in that fourth quarter.”
Spencer scored the final point of a game on a free throw in the final seconds that gave North Lamar a 17-point victory.
Malone finished the game with a team-high 14 points. Spencer scored 11 and Mylee Nottingham joined them in double figures with 10. Logan Dority scored eight, Lauren Dority and Maddie Walters each scored four Pointer added three and Andrews scored one.
The game was the first the team had played in a week, and it will be the last game the team plays for a week too, as they enter their holiday break.
The Pantherettes will next be in action at the Leonard Tournament, in their final tune-up before district play starts.
