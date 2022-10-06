On Tuesday, the Paris Lady Wildcats varsity volleyball team took to the road to take on the Pittsburg Lady Pirates.
The game ended in a score of 3-1 with Paris taking the first two sets, then taking the fourth and final set to close out the victory. The next game for Paris is against district crosstown rival North Lamar at the Paris High School gymnasium at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Detroit wins in straigh sets
Detroit varsity volleyball took a great win in straight sets on Tuesday, cruising past Harts Bluff, never allowing the opposition to break past 17 points.
In the dominating win, the first set saw Detroit only allow 17 points, as well as the third set. The most dominating set for Detroit was the second, though, in which they only allowed 11 points.
With four aces in the win, No. 20 Braylin Craig also ended with 12 kills, which was enough to . When asked about the next game on the schedule, which will be a home game against Rivercrest, Jeff Allensworth, the volleyball coach and athletic director said, “We have a big game next week against Rivercrest. We didn’t play too well against them last time in Rivercrest, but they are coming to us for this one.”
That home game against Rivercrest will be Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and will begin with the junior varsity game and with the varsity game following in the high school gymnasium.
