Heading into Friday night’s game, the Paris Wildcats knew they’d have their hands full with the Pleasant Grove Hawks, a team that’s won two of the last three 4A state championships. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the Hawks ultimately proved to be too much to handle, and they defeated Paris 35-7.
Pleasant Grove came out of the gate firing on all cylinders, moving the ball methodically on the ground, both with pitches to the outside and runs up the middle.
On the Hawks’ opening drive, they used 17 plays to march nearly the entire length of the field after starting inside their own 10-yard line, and eventually finished the drive with a touchdown and point after to put them up 7-0.
That drive — which ate up roughly nine minutes of the 12-minute first quarter, was emblematic of the game as a whole.
Paris’ defense spent the vast majority of the game on the field, as the Wildcat offense struggled to string together long drives. Meanwhile, the Pleasant Grove offense did a stellar job of moving the chains all night long.
Paris’ defense was certainly not without its bright spots. Linebacker Lain Atwood and defensive end Jalen Gray each had strong games and did their part in stopping Pleasant Grove running backs.
Atwood finished the game with 11 solo tackles and seven assists, while Gray finished with five solo tackles and four assists.
The defensive unit also stopped two would-be Pleasant Grove touchdowns with some timely forced turnovers. Jermayne Williams intercepted a pass that likely would have led to a score, and Javin Cary came up with a fumble that also gave Paris the ball back right while the Hawks were threatening to tack another touchdown on the board.
Ultimately though, the defense was worn down by Pleasant Grove’s size and physicality, and they weren’t able to get the rest they needed due to the time they spent on the field.
Paris’ first two offensive possessions resulted in three-and-outs, and Pleasant Grove’s second offensive possession was much like its first, taking up the final few minutes of the first quarter and nearly the first four of the second.
On offense, the swarming Pleasant Grove defense overwhelmed Paris for most of the first half. The daunting Hawk defensive ends Landon Jackson and Torey Phillips swarmed the Paris offense, stopping most rushing attempts after just a few feet, and not giving quarterback Luke Hohenberger enough time to get passes off cleanly.
At halftime, Pleasant Grove led 21-0.
Paris was able to string together a solid drive downfield, though it followed another Pleasant Grove touchdown that stretched the lead to 28-0.
The Paris drive started with a 5-yard gain by running back KD Washington, which was the largest play for the Wildcats up to that point. It wouldn’t remain that way for long though, as Hohenberger handed the ball off to running back Zy’kius Jackson on a critical third down. He delivered by finding an opening and running for a huge 25-yard gain.
Jackson finished with 28 yards on seven attempts. Washington finished the game with negative rushing yards.
Following Jackson’s huge run, however, Paris was stuffed on its next two plays, bringing up a difficult third and long. On the next play, Pleasant Grove helped their opponent out when Jackson grabbed a Paris player by the facemask and flung him to the ground — after the play had ended, no less.
Subsequently, the Wildcats made Pleasant Grove pay when Hohenberger connected with GiTaeus Young for a touchdown. Kicker Luis Ibarra made the extra point, bringing the score to 28-7.
The Wildcats wouldn’t get any closer than that, however. The remainder of the third quarter was scoreless, and Pleasant Grove would add one more trip to the end zone in the final moments of the game to push the final score to 35-7.
Paris finished the night with just 32 yards of total offense.
The Wildcats will be on the road next week, as they travel to take on sixth-ranked Midlothian Heritage. Kickoff for that game is at 7:30 p.m.
