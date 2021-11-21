The Rivercrest Lady Warriors were in complete control Thursday against the Fannindel Lady Falcons, easily dispatching them in a 55-6 rout.
Anna Duvall scored 16 points to go with three steals, Logan Huddleston added 10 points and a trio of her own steals, and Lauren Hardman reached double figures in rebounds for the third straight game, while adding 10 points.
“Tonight we came out and corrected many of the mistakes we’d had on Tuesday,” head coach Justin Milton said.
