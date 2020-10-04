Stakes were high heading into Friday evening’s rivalry showdown between the Paris Ladycats and North Lamar Pantherettes volleyball teams. Paris, sitting at 2-1 in district play, was looking to remain neck-and-neck with district leader Gilmer. And North Lamar, at 1-2, was looking to avoid falling even further behind in district standings. So suffice it to say, there was plenty riding on the match on top of the bragging rights already associated with the Crosstown Showdown.
Ultimately, it was the Pantherettes who came away victorious in straight sets, but the Ladycats didn’t make anything easy for their.
In the first set, the Ladycats and Pantherettes traded the lead back and forth. The two teams traded the lead back and forth in the early goings of the first set, but Paris soon established a steady lead, with the Pantherettes playing catch-up. Eventually, though, North Lamar’s defense made the stops it needed to, and they were able to secure the set 26-24.
The Pantherettes pounced out to a lead in the second set and didn’t relinquish it, taking the set 25-17.
In the third, the Ladycats came out strong and again built up a lead, just as they did in the opening set. Just as in the opening set, though, the Pantherettes were able to weather the storm and come out on top thanks to tremendous team defense and timely offense .
The Pantherette offense was led by senior Ashley Trenchard, who finished the match with a team-high 12 kills. Macy Richardson tallied six kills and nine digs. And Hutton Pointer recorded five kills and a team-best seven blocks.
Maddie Walters had a strong all-around game, racking up three kills, a pair of blocks and three digs. And Lauren Dority also showed strength up front at the net, logging four blocks of her own to go with a kill.
Noel Rainey led the team with 18 digs, and Emma Doyal finished with 16 assists, four digs and an ace. Maleah Holbrook recorded a pair of aces, four digs and nine assists.
Paris statistics were not available by press time.
