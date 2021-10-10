It was a tale of two halves for the Detroit Eagles on Friday against Maud, and though their comeback attempt fell short as they ran out of time, the football team was able to head home with a better taste in their mouths after flipping the script following a rough first half.
The Maud Cardinals never punted in a first half in which the Eagles struggled to slow them, and going into the halftime break, Detroit trailed 47-16.
“In the break I told them that I don’t care about score, but that I wanted us to go out and do what we’ve coached them to do,” Detroit head coach Cayle Beard said. “That’s what they did.”
Detroit shut Maud out in the second half, outscoring them 20-0 over the final two quarters of play.
“They came out and did that against Maud’s starters, too,” Beard said. “Maud left their starters in, but that’s just the level of difference between the first half and second half.”
Cloedus and Claude Scales each scored two touchdowns apiece for Detroit, and the team also scored on an 11-yard pass from Cloedus Scales to Canyon Brown.
“Cloedus is the heart and soul of our offense, but he was playing a bit hurt today,” the head coach said. “He still came out and delivered because he’s a winner and plays with a warrior mentality, but a lot of other players had to step up to help, too.”
Brown. Claude Scales, Blain Farmer and Dillin Exum all shouldered more of offensive duties for Detroit, and Beard said he’s happy with how his team rose to the occasion.
Beard all gave credit to Maud’s offense, saying they were unprepared for the Cardinals’ passing attack.
“We watched film and they surprised us, because that’s the most they’ve thrown all season, and they’re a good veteran team,” he said. “We have to continue to improve. I’ve been really happy with how the guys have grown and come together so far this season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.