The Rivercrest Lady Rebels traveled to the Hughes Springs Tournament this past week, and finished an even 3-3 in their six matches.
The showing was good enough to put them in the gold bracket for the final day of competition.
By press time, statistics were only available for their win against Como-Pickton, and their loss to Liberty-Eylau.
Against the Como-Pickton Lady Eagles, Vivian Hines had eight assists and a trio of aces. Kynzie Franks finished with six kills, and Alexis Case had five assists and five digs.
In their match against the Liberty-Eylau Lady Leopards, Lizzie Langehennig had a trio of kills and a pair of aces. Hines again racked up eight assists, Anna Duvall had a trio of kills paired with six digs, and libero Logan Huddleston contributed eight digs.
