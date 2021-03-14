After helming the Detroit Eagles boys basketball team since 2019, coach Da’on Savage and the school are parting ways.
Savage said the resignation was made official last week, though he declined to comment on the reason for the resignation.
Detroit ISD superintendent Kathie Thompson said in a statement, “We are pursuing a Certified teacher/Head Boys Basketball coach to fill this position.”
Though Savage declined to give comment on the nature of his departure, he said he’s enjoyed his time working at Detroit ISD, his alma mater and first head coaching position.
“My time at Detroit was a time for me to give back to the community that gave so much to me over the years,” Savage said. “I’d obviously give my heart and passion to any school I coach at, but being in my hometown and coaching at my alma mater, there was an added passion to that.”
As boys basketball coach, Savage accrued an overall record of 14-38, and he also served as a special education aid and in-school suspension supervisor during his years with the school.
Savage said he’ll always cherish his family’s history and legacy at Detroit ISD, pointing to the fact that his grandfather was the first African American to serve as president of the school district’s board of trustees.
“Detroit will always hold a special place in my heart,” he said.
