Joey Madimba scored 32 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Weatherford College to an 87-79 overtime victory over Paris Junior College on Saturday.
It was the Coyotes’ second victory over PJC in a week — both in overtime. Weatherford won 91-82 seven days earlier in Paris. Rodney Johnson backed Madimba with 17 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
Ronald Holmes led Paris with 33 points on 13 of 19 field goal attempts. He also had seven assists. Morris Williams added 9 points, Ahmad Artis 8, Trae Johnson 7, Roacho Roacho and Jayce Wright 6 each, Alfred Worrell 5, Rodney Geter 3, and Maker Bar 2. Geter had 10 rebounds.
It was 36-36 at halftime and 72-72 at the end of regulation.
Weatherford outscored Paris 15-7 in the five-minute overtime. One week earlier, Weatherford won 91-82 in overtime in a game played in Paris.
Paris assistant coach Jordan Glover took over coach duties Saturday when head coach Bill Foy was sick and didn’t make the trip.
It was the fourth straight loss for Paris’ Dragons, who fell to 2-6. Weatherford improved to 7-1.
Holmes’ 33 points came on 13-of-19 from the field, including 1-of-5 three point tries. The Dragons had 38 rebounds, 7 steals, and 23 turnovers.
The Dragons’ next game is at 6 p.m. at home Tuesday against Dallas College-Brookhaven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.