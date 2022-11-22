2020 Dragon Logo-Modified - All Colors&NameFlameGradient

Joey Madimba scored 32 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Weatherford College to an 87-79 overtime victory over Paris Junior College on Saturday.

It was the Coyotes’ second victory over PJC in a week — both in overtime. Weatherford won 91-82 seven days earlier in Paris. Rodney Johnson backed Madimba with 17 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

