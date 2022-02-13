The Honey Grove Warriors finished off their season in style, and sent their seniors off with a win in the final home game of their high school careers on Friday, downing the Wolfe City Wolves 43-26.
Though Honey Grove eventually pulled away from the Wolves, they got off to a bit of an unsettled start, and trailed 8-7 after a low-scoring opening quarter.
“We struggled a bit early on,” head coach Homer Garner said.
Part of the reason the team took some time to find its rhythm was the absence of leading scorer and primary ballhandler Alex Fisk, Garner said. Fisk missed the game due to a nagging injury.
“Not having Alex hurt, but a bunch of guys stepped up and really delivered,” Garner said.
One such player was Cort Garner, who led the team with 13 points and also added some stellar defensive intensity.
“He stepped up with his scoring, but the defensive side of the ball was where I was most impressed with him,” Homer Garner said. “He got a number of steals and deflections.”
Also making a big impact was Jarvis Hill, who scored all 11 of his points after halftime and contributed several rebounds and hustle plays.
“What he gives us on the glass and with his defense is huge,” Homer Garner said. “He’s really a kind of Dennis Rodman-like player, with the intensity and hustle he plays with. He’s always completely worn out after games, and that’s because he really goes and gives it his all.”
The Warriors stepped up their collective defensive efforts in the second half, and that’s what allowed them to ultimately pull away.
“Our defense in the second half was phenomenal,” Homer Garner said. “There was a stretch where we got three or four steals in a row, and then Cort hit a bit 3, and that was really where we created separation and began to run away with it.”
The game also marked senior night for Hill and Jordan Woods.
“Jarvis has been a huge part of what we’ve done these last two years with everything he brings to the table,” Homer Garner said. “(Woods) is sort of the elder statesman of the team. He’s been on varsity for three years, and been with me for two of them. He’s a leader, and even though he’s had some obstacles this season, missing time because of illness, he’s a great leader.”
