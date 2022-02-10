When all was said and done Tuesday night, The Honey Grove Warriors and Bland Tigers had played a wire-to-wire thriller for the ages. However, the Tigers ultimately came out on top, downing Honey Grove 45-40.
Alex Fisk got the Warriors out to a strong start, nailing 3-pointers on each of the Warriors’ first two possessions, putting his team up 6-2 in just the first few seconds. That lead grew to as many as six points in the opening quarter when Fisk pulled up for a midrange jumper near the free throw line roughly midway through the quarter and sank the jump shot, which put the Warriors up 10-4.
However, the Tigers were the ones who entered the second quarter with an 11-10 lead after banging home a trio of unanswered shots in the closing minutes.
The second quarter was another back-and-forth affair. The largest lead of the frame didn’t come until the absolute final second, when Honey Grove’s Cortney Cooper grabbed an offensive rebound and sank a buzzer-beating putback to go up 25-21.
Throughout the game, the Warriors played a methodical, fundamentally-sound game, moving the ball around with excellent patience, limiting the number of possessions as they waited for the best shot they could get.
“I thought we played well tonight and executed the gameplan,” Honey Grove head coach Homer Garner said. “In the first half especially I thought we did a good job sharing the ball, moving it side to side and making really good decisions with our shot selection.”
While the Warriors did a good job finding high percentage shots and playing unselfishly on offense, the Tigers were matching them nearly shot for shot, however. The first half saw five lead changes between the two squads, and that tightly-contested play continued into the second half.
The Warriors used balanced scoring in the third quarter to hold onto their lead, though a Bland 3-pointer and several trips to the free throw line for the Tigers narrowed Honey Grove’s lead down to just one point headed into the final quarter, as they clung to a 33-32 advantage.
Fisk and Cort Garner each found success throughout the game pulling up for midrange jumpshots, as free throw line jumpers were close to automatic for the duo.
“We’ve been working them a lot this season and they’ve both gotten better at stuff like that,” Homer Garner said. “It’s been neat to see their hard work paying off.”
Fisk ultimately led all scorers with a game-high 18 points.
Just a minute into the final quarter, Bland retook the lead by nailing a 3-pointer in the corner that put the Tigers up 36-35, and they would not relinquish that lead the remainder of the way.
Though the Warriors never got back in the lead, that doesn’t mean they went down quietly. The fourth quarter, like the three preceding it, was a dramatic one, and with under a minute to go the raucous hometown fans were deafening as the Warriors had multiple opportunities to retake the lead.
With just over 20 seconds left, Cort Garner put up a 3-point attempt that would have put the Warriors up two if it had found the bottom of the net. A Tiger was able to close out and contest the shot, but Cort Garner, as well as many on the sideline and in the stands, were left calling for a foul that never came.
The Tigers converted their free throw attempts down the stretch and escaped with a hard-fought win in a game where the final margin of five points was the largest lead either team hhad enjoyed since the very opening seconds of the game.
The Warriors are already guaranteed a spot in the postseason, and all that’s left to be sorted out is the seeding. They currently sit in the fourth spot, but could move up to third with a win against Wolfe City in the final game of the regular season on Friday.
“I really like the schedule we played this year, we put this young bunch into the fire with some big tournaments in the preseason, and we’ve played against some big-time 3A teams that are larger than us,” Homer Garner said. “Hopefully playing against those bigger schools helped prepare us for the playoffs. That’s the hope.”
In addition to Fisk’s 18 points, Cooper scored six. Cort Garner, Jarvis Hill and Kedran Leshaw all scored four. And Levi Beavers and Brody Mahan each had two.
