The Honey Grove Lady Warriors downed the Bowie Lady Pirates 42-16 on Tuesday, using a balanced offensive attack and stifling defense.
Ty Battle scored 12 points to lead her team; Tylar Lane and Aniyah Smith each scored eight, and Caycee Woodard and Prisella Reyna had seven.
