The North Lamar Pantherettes remained perfect in district play with a 14-0 victory over Pittsburg on Thursday night. The Pantherettes are 5–0 in district play, with all five wins being run-rule wins.
The Pantherettes started off fast against the Lady Pirates, scoring eight runs in the first inning. Senior Macy Richardson got the game started by reaching on an error. She would come around and score on a passed ball a few batters later.
The Pittsburg pitcher walked four batters in the first inning and also hit two batters. Four of the six came in and scored in the inning.
“We talk a lot about quality at-bats,” head coach Ashley Endsley said. “That’s our walks and being patient and swinging at good pitches. We never want to get ourselves out on bad pitches. We want to have good quality at bats and that’s a stat we look at as a team.”
The Pantherettes finished the inning by sending 13 batters to the plate. Emma Layton, Claire Stewart, Kate Rainey and Jaycie Hall all had hits in the inning for North Lamar. Hall finished with three RBIs in the inning as well.
After being held scoreless in the second inning, North Lamar added to their score in the third. Once again, Richardson led off the inning by getting on base. This time, she beat out a throw by the pitcher for an infield single. Noel Rainey singled to left field advancing Richardson to third base. Hall also reached base, allowing Richardson to score.
After McKenzie Dickson walked to load the bases, Emma Layton singled to drive in Noel Rainey. Madi Reeves, courtesy running for Hall, scored the final run of the inning when Claire Stewart was hit by a pitch.
The fourth inning resulted in much of the same for North Lamar. Eight batters batted in the inning with three of them scoring. Richardson once again led off by getting on base. The senior leadoff hitter got on base all four times she was at the plate and scored four runs for North Lamar.
“I am the leadoff batter and it’s something I’ve been working on coming up because I’ve had such good leadoff hitters in front of me,” Richardson said about the importance of getting on base as the leadoff hitter. “It’s really important to me and my teammates to help them produce RBI’s.”
That RBI came a few batters later when Hall doubled to left center field, scoring Richardson. After Sloane Hill and Sydnie Bankston walked to load the bases, Claire Stewart hit a pop fly to left field that was dropped. This allowed both Hall and Hill to score.
In the circle, Jayce Hall allowed a single to the very first batter of the game. That was the only hit allowed by the senior pitcher. Out of the 15 outs in the game, 11 of them came on strikeouts from Hall. She didn’t walk a batter in the game either.
North Lamar will start the second half of district Tuesday night at home against Pleasant Grove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.