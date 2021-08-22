Jimmy Phillips has had great success on the baseball diamond as both a player and coach. Now, he will look to put that experience to work as the newest head baseball coach of the Detroit Eagles.
As a player, Phillips shined at Texas High before going to Seminole Junior College, helping the team get nationally ranked in his time there.
After playing at Seminole Junior College, he played for the University of Arkansas and Dallas Baptist Unicersity, reaching the College World Series with each. And Phillips didn’t just play in the World Series, but made an impact; during his run with Dallas Baptist, he was named to the All-Tournament team.
Then, after a successful collegiate career, Phillips was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies before persistent injury problems ended his playing career.
“That was an amazing feeling,” he said of being drafted. “It was something I’d worked my whole life towards.”
After wrapping up his playing career, Phillips didn’t leave the game.
He spent time coaching at the high school level, scouting and serving as a hitting coach.
Looking to get back into high school coaching, he said, the Detroit job interested him.
“In youth leagues, you’ve got kids who are only playing because their parents want them to,” he said. “In high school ball, the passion and drive are there a lot more.”
For Phillips, winning is important but isn’t nearly the most important part of coaching.
“It’s all about the kids,” he said. “Yes, winning ballgames is a part of it, but what are we doing to help these kids grow into leaders and young men?”
Phillips said he’s excited for the challenge of the new job as well.
“I know i can get kids to hit the ball, but it’s been a while since I’ve worked with a team of pitching and fielding and the other parts of the game,” he said. “So this is a challenge I’m looking forward to.”
In games, Phillips said his philosophy will be “get them on, get them over, get them in,” and he’s already looking forward to working with the Eagles in a successful 2021-22 season.
