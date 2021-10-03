The Paris Ladycats volleyball team continued their hot start to district play on Friday, easily dispatching the Liberty-Eylau Lady Leopards in straight sets, 25-13, 25-7, 25-17.
The team was led by Macey McAmis, who garnered 18 kills, five aces and seven digs, and Lilly Lewis, who finished with six kills and team highs of eight aces and 17 assists.
Asia Moore finished with the second-most kills on the squad, with seven, while Eva Vogt finished with 11 digs, 12 assists and six aces. Libero Bella Hill added two aces, 10 digs and an assist, and Jakiya Williams had two aces and a kill.
With the win, Paris remains unbeaten in district play, at 3-0.
