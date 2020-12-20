The Clarksville Blue Tigers basketball team started strong Friday against Linden-Kildare, but they were unable to sustain that momentum, dropping their district opener against Linden-Kildare 55-46.
Clarksville’s offense was efficient in the opening quarter, with good ball movement and penetration leading to high percentage shots for a number of players.
The opening-quarter effort was led by the backcourt tandem of A’zarrion Presley and Nikerion Marcy, who scored seven and eight points in the opening period respectively.
When the buzzer sounded marking the end of the first quarter, Clarksville had amassed a 17-7 lead.
“I felt like we came out and executed well both offensively and defensively in the first quarter, which is why we were able to build up that big lead,” Clarksville head coach Chris Carter said. “We need to get better at sustaining that level of play.”
After the blazing start, the team cooled off in a big way in the second. Offensively, Linden-Kildare’s tough defense limited the Blue Tigers to just six points in the quarter, while the Linden-Kildare offense roared back, turning a 10-point deficit into a three-point lead heading into halftime.
The third quarter was back-and-forth, with the two teams veritably trading baskets with one another. Linden-Kildare stretched its lead to as much as five at two points, and built up a four point lead briefly two other times, but Clarksville was able to keep the game to a one-possession contest for the majority of the period.
The third quarter ended with a flurry of scoring from both teams in the final minutes.
Devin Scales hit a tough mid-range jumpshot that tied the game at 38 points each. Linden-Kildare responded on its ensuing possession, reclaiming a two-point lead, and Marcy responded for Clarksville, nailing a pair of free throws to once again knot the score up.
Marcy was electric throughout the third, scoring eight points in a variety of ways for Clarksville.
“He’s one of our better players,” Carter said. “When he understands that he has the ability to take a game over, that’s big for us.”
The Blue Tigers didn’t go down without a fight, staying within striking distance until the very end. A pair of free throws by Olajuwon Woodberry more than halfway through the final quarter cut Linden-Kildare’s lead to just three, but Clarksville would get no closer than that the rest of the way.
Carter said the biggest issue plaguing the young but talented Tigers is inconsistency, but it’s a problem he’s confident can be rectified.
“It boils down to the experience of this level of play,” he said. “I know it’s a matter of time, and I’m going to be patient with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.