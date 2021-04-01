The Paris Wildcats soccer team has been one of the most consistently successful programs in the Red River Valley over the last several years, and on Tuesday they continued their run of success, winning the area championship with a comfortable 5-1 win over Henderson.
At halftime, Paris clung to a slim 1-0 lead, but the second half was all Paris.
“We made some adjustments to counter a pair of speedy attackers they had, and I think it just took us a bit to settle in and get comfortable in it,” Paris coach Clint Cobb said. “Once we did, we began to pick it up.”
The game was hard fought and physical, and though Paris pulled away in the second half, Cobb said Henderson pressured Paris like few teams have, and even scored what Cobb said was one of the prettiest goals he’s seen scored against his Wildcats.
Edwin Gonzalez was electric for the Wildcats, scoring four of the team’s goals. The other goal was scored by Miguel Rivera.
“Edwin is a terrific player,” Cobb said. “Teams know about him and know the scoring threat he is, and they still can’t stop him or get the ball off his foot.”
Rivera’s goal was one of the highlights of the contest, Cobb said, as he took a pass from teammate Beyce Hollje and pocketed the ball into the net with a bautiful header.
“This team comes to work each day and I’m just proud of what they’ve accomplished,” Cobb said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.