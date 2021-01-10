The Prairiland Lady Patriots played, suffocating defense, executed their offense efficiently, and came away with a dominating 56-19 victory over Commerce.
“It was really a total team win today,” head coach Callie Tucker said.
Abi Farmer led the way with 18 points and Hannah Murdock added 15. Ali Sessums scored eight, Mallorie Sneed had seven, Kiersten Bridges had six and TJ Folse added two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.